Brigham City receives federal grant to help revitalize its Main Street

BRIGHAM CITY – Brigham City is benefiting from a federal pilot program that is meant to support rural communities as they try to improve the economy of their main street districts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $24,000 in the Utah Main Street Pilot Project, which will go to Brigham City and Price.

“A town’s main street can be a place of humming economic prosperity given the right resources,” said Randy Parker, Utah State Director for USDA Rural Development in a statement. “With today’s investment USDA supports job creation, economic recovery, and growth in our state’s rural cities and towns.”

Main Street Programs aim to revitalize downtowns and commercial districts through preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

Other organizations investing in and partnering with USDA Rural Development include the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, The Utah Office of Tourism, Utah Department of Transportation, the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts, and the State Historic Preservation Office to implement a shared plan intent on revitalizing rural main streets.

The projects are funded through the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) Program which is intended to benefit specific small and/or emerging businesses in rural areas and promote sustainable economic development in rural communities.

Brigham City is also accessing RBDG funds for the historic Brigham Academy Center. Brigham City Corporation is receiving $50,000 to repair the commercial kitchen there, which allows local entrepreneurs to prepare their food products to sell.

An additional $50,000 is being awarded to Utah State University to conduct a study in Garfield County. The study is meant to assist rural food entrepreneurs as they contribute to local economic development.