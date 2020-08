Cody Stoddard passed away August 10, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00am in the Bible Believers Baptist Church located at 388 Webster Street, Montpelier, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Advantage Plus Credit Union where an account has been set up in honor of Cody.

