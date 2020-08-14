Fewer Idaho residents file unemployment claims

Written by Associated Press
August 14, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of Idaho residents applying for unemployment dropped by 10 percent last week, but layoffs are continuing to run high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that applications for jobless benefits declined to 3,250. The agency also says that the overall number of people collecting unemployment dropped 4 percent to nearly 20,260.

That’s the 14th week of consecutive declines following a big surge starting in late March when the pandemic entered Idaho and Republican Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order as infections surged.

Johns Hopkins University says Idaho has more than 26,000 confirmed infections and 246 deaths due to the virus.

