John C. Hill *Updated*

April 20, 1938 – August 11, 2020 (age 82)

Our loving, kind husband and father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, John C. Hill, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Smithfield, Utah.

John was born in Malad, Idaho to parents John and Grace Colton Hill.

He married Hannah Lugene Peterson on December 20, 1967 in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan temple. Along with this marriage, he received the greatest gift of his life, his daughter, Cathy. Lugene passed away August 6, 2006.

While serving in the Logan Temple, John met the second love of his life, Carolyn Blake. They were married February 4, 2012.

John was raised and educated in Malad. After graduating, he attended Idaho State University where he studied diesel mechanics.

For a short time he worked in Winnemucca, Nevada, but the call of dirt brought him back to Daniels where he ranched and farmed. John was active in the community. He was a member of the Oneida County Search and Rescue (of which he was a founding member), Oneida County Deputies, Oneida Soil and Water Conservation District, and U.S.D.A Farm Service (from which he received commendation for service during the years of 1977-1997).

A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in several positions including high councilman and as an ordinance worker in the Logan and Brigham City temples.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lugene, his sister and brother-in-law Marlene and J. Paul Wittman, his brother LaMont and his nephew John E. Wittman.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughter Cathy (Larry) Florence, Michael Dillard, Tammy (Steve) Edelbrock, Ann (Kurt) Etherington, Tiffany (Jesse) Clausse, and Ben (Lori) Blake, a loving posterity of 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. John is also survived by two sisters, Ethel (Veryl) Nessen and DaNeil (Ted) Loveday, cousin Tom Colton (who was like a brother) and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 – 8:00pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Cache Valley Mortuary 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah. Memorial services will be held at the same location on Monday August 17, 2020 starting at 10:00am with a Graveside Service following at 12:30pm in the St. John Idaho Cemetery.

The family has asked that social distancing guidelines be followed and masks are recommended due to Covid-19. If you are sick please stay home, but feel free to share a memory of John with the family on our website at www.cvmortuary.com.

