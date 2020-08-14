Logan to seek public comment on transportation studies

Logan city officials will seek public comment on two transportation studies starting Aug, 24.

LOGAN – City officials in Logan are poised to begin soliciting public comment on two ongoing transportation studies.

“Transportation infrastructure is vital to our community and these studies are integral in supporting our tremendous growth,” said Mayor Holly Daines. “We are committed to engaging our citizens throughout the process, since their input is critical in ensuring that these efforts best represent our shared vision for mobility and access in our city.”

The mayor explained that the two studies are the city’s Transportation Master Plan and its Main Street Corridor Study.

The city’s Transportation Master Plan serves as a planning guide for all modes of travel and includes a list of municipal projects for the next 30 years and a prioritized project list for the next decade.

The Main Street Corridor Study will evaluate transportation needs along Main Street (US-89/91) and build upon previous studies to develop short- and long-term solutions.

The official period for public comment will open Aug. 24 and continue through Sept. 28.

City officials will kick off the comment period with a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 6-7 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members of the public can log into that meetings at Logan City’s Facebook page: (facebook.com/cityoflogan)

The study teams will provide details and answer questions from the public as part of that meeting.

The study website at logantrp.org also provides information on how to comment.

Both studies will continue through spring 2021 and are being done in coordination with the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Utah Department of Transportation.

City officials added that local residents may obtain more information and submit comments on the study website: logantrp.org, by phone: 888-CITYTRP (248-9877) or via email messages to transportationplan@loganutah.org.