Man arrested for alleged ‘smash and grab’ vehicle burglary

Booking photo for Steven M. Bemis (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 41-year-old Salt Lake City man is in the Cache County Jail accused of breaking into a vehicle, stealing several credit cards and trying to use them. Steven M. Bemis was arrested Wednesday on a warrant.

According to an affidavit, Logan City police officers were called to a smash and grab burglary on July 11. The victim reported their wallet was stolen from the vehicle, and their credit cards were used at a local car wash shortly after. One of the cards was also used to send $100 to a cash app.

Detectives were able to contact the car wash and get a print out of the cards that were used. They were also able to view security camera footage, showing a man using the stolen cards and a license plate number of the vehicle he was traveling in.

Police ran the plate number and learned the car was registered to Bemis, who was currently out on parole and on probation in Salt Lake.

Court records show, Bemis was arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with six counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, a third-degree felony and ten other misdemeanors.

Bemis was ordered to be held without bail and appear again in court Monday afternoon. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

