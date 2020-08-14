“The Addams Family” to return to Pickleville Playhouse

The talented Davis clan of Bear Lake will reprise their Halloween production of "The Addams Family" at the Pickleville Playhouse from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24.

GARDEN CITY — The talented Davis clan of Bear Lake have announced that they will reprise their crowd-pleasing production of “The Addams Family” at the Pickleville Playhouse this fall.

“The Addams Family,” which debuted on Broadway in 2010, brings to life all the bizarre characters from the cartoons drawn by Charles Addams for the New Yorker Magazine for five decades starting in 1938.

The musical comedy played to packed houses at the Pickleville Playhouse in October of 2019, but director Derek Davis warns that ticket sales will be much more limited this year as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Davis family has traditionally staged two productions in repertory at their rustic playhouse over the summer and then taken their annual Christmas show on the road to Logan and Salt Lake City during the winter months. Their highly successful staging of “The Addams Family” in October 2019 was the clan’s first ever Halloween-themed production.

By popular demand, Derek Davis explains that the new production will have an extended run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24 in order to accommodate audience demand while still observing all state guidelines for indoor gatherings.

During their summer production of the musical melodrama “Finding the Fickle Fortune,” the Davises were among the first pioneers of drastic precautions to protect the health of audience members while performing through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Per the guidance of the Bear River Health Department, all groups of ticket holders were spaced 6 feet apart in the auditorium and were seated individually to ensure minimal contact with other patrons.

The cast members wore face coverings when they were offstage and audience members were advised to do the same.

Tickets and concession items were handled with latex gloves and gallons of hand-sanitizer were available for use by audience members.

Derek Davis said most of the cast members from the 2019 production of “The Addams Family” are returning to their roles in this year’s revival.

Tickets for “The Addams Family” are already on sale online.