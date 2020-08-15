Ridgeline and Bear River perform well at Premier Invite at Cottonwood Complex

Ridgeline High School was able to claim the fastest individual runners for the boys and girls cross country meet at the Cottonwood Complex this weekend, with the girls team claiming the top prize overall. Seven 4A teams participated in the Premier Invite cross country meet at Cottonwood Complex: Ridgeline, Bear River, Ogden, Stansbury, Uintah, Tooele and Juan Diego.

Ridgeline girls won their meet, with 32 points and two top-5 finishers: Madison Patrick (1st with a time of 19:08.1) and Alexis Patrick (5th with a time of 20:00.9). Bear River girls finished 4th with 115 points, with Madison White finishing 2nd overall with a time of 19:23.6.

Stansbury High School won the boys meet, while Ridgeline finished 3rd with 58 points and Bear River finished 5th with 102 points. Spencer Adams (Ridgeline) finished with the fastest overall time for the boys with 16:11.9. Peter Nielsen (Bear River) finished 2nd with 16:28.8.

Top 10 boy finishers from Region 11:

1. Spencer Adams 16:11.9 (Ridgeline)

2. Peter Nielsen 16:28.8 (Bear River)

6. Nate Weston 16:30.1 (Ridgeline)

Top 10 girl finishers from Region 11:

1. Madison Patrick 19:08.1 (Ridgeline)

2. Madison White 19:23.6 (Bear River)

5. Alexis Patrick 20:00.9 (Ridgeline)

7. Emily Spaulding 10:10.7 (Ridgeline)

8. Mackenzie Duncan 20:18.8 (Ridgeline)

Race details and photos provided by Deanne Adams.

See a photo gallery of the meet below.