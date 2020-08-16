Public hearing on whether to extend Logan mask mandate

Jess Bradfield (file photo)

On Tuesday evening, the Logan City Council will hold a public hearing as part of its discussion on extending the mask mandate. The public is encouraged to email any questions or comments in advance to teresa.harris@loganutah.org as council members gather information for their deliberations. Last week on KVNU’s For the People program, Logan City council member Jess Bradfield, while not an anti-masker feels it should be voluntary.

“Data shows that ‘hey if you just ask people to wear a mask, 80 percent currently are willing to do it”, he explained.

Bradfield said it would be better if Governor Herbert had issued a statewide mandate for masks. The mandate went into effect on August 1st and was set to expire after August 30th.

Logan City Council meetings begin at 5:30 pm and the hearing will have an early position on the agenda.

All planning to attend are reminded that the number of attendees in Council chambers is limited with two overflow areas available. Those entering City Hall are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The length of time for comments will be determined in part by the number of individuals signing in to speak. While all are welcome to attend, citizens of Logan will be given priority in speaking.