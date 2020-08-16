Utah’s weekend COVID-19 case numbers drive down 7-day average

LOGAN – The Saturday and Sunday COVID-19 caseload reports from the Utah Department of Health were low enough to continue to drive the rolling seven-day average for positive tests down both days.

There were 345 positive cases statewide Saturday and 331 more Sunday leaving the new seven-day average at 357 new positive cases. It is the first time since early-June that the state averaged fewer than 400 new cases a day for an entire week.

Friday the state announced a new public health order requiring students returning to school to wear face masks, in the effort to manage coronavirus outbreaks.

The weekend numbers from the Bear River Health District were low — two cases Saturday and three Sunday. There was speculation there might be spiking numbers ahead in northern Utah after crowd photos at the county rodeo last week showed few wearing masks and no social distancing.

Bear River Health Department public information officer Josh Greer had an explanation.

“The incubation period can be two weeks, so we can’t be certain if the fair or rodeo had any impact quite yet,” Greer explained.

There have been 2,382 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,973 in Cache County and 400 in Box Elder County plus nine in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,382 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,053 are termed recovered.

There are still two COVID patients from the district hospitalized, both from Cache County.

Sunday’s new numbers from the Utah Department of Health indicate there were 5,084 people tested Saturday and 3,626 tested Sunday.

There have been 46,652 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 9.5 percent.

There have been 363 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of three over the weekend.

Among the 46,652 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 37,701 are considered recovered.

As of Sunday, 598,527 Utahns have been tested for the disease.

There are currently 164 Utahns hospitalized with COVID-19 and total hospitalizations from the start of the outbreak is 2,771.

In the latest Idaho update, there are 27,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 269 COVID deaths in the state with 52 positive tests in Franklin County, 21 positives in Bear Lake County and 16 in Oneida County.