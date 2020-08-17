November 5, 1940 – August 15, 2020 (age 79)

Alba Victoria Alaniz Dominguez was born on November 5, 1940 in Guaymallen, Mendoza, Argentina and died on August 15, 2020 in Millville, Utah.

Victoria has four siblings. Victoria was the only member of her family to join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 14, 1976 in Trelew, Chubut, Argentina.

Victoria married Ismar Dominguez on January 2, 1961, and they had four children: Gloria, Daniel, Fabian, and Ivalu.

Victoria immigrated to the United states on December 18, 2000 and established her new home in America with dear family members for the past 20 years.

Victoria was a pioneer in The Church in Argentina, working hard to establish the foundation of The Church in multiple branches for may years. She worked in the Logan temple for 10 years, even walking to the temple when she did not have a ride. Known for her enormous smile, Victoria served others and her God with zero complaint, including many years of serving in Primary and Sunday School. Victoria loved the Lord as well as the hymns of Zion.

She is missed by her siblings, children, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren who look forward to seeing their parted angel again in the Lord’s time.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00am at the Millville Cemetery, 250 East 100 North, Millville, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.