Brylee Jo Allen, 15, passed away surrounded by so much love on August 13, 2020.

Brylee was born on December 5, 2004 in Logan, Utah. She is the daughter of Nick and Libbee Allen, Darci Palmer. She was raised in the Bear River Valley, where she attended school. She was currently a 9th grader at Bear River Middle School.

Brylee was very athletic. She loved dancing and gymnastics. Brylee had a natural talent for sports. Some of her other favorite hobbies were baking and doing crafts. She also loved animals. Brylee was so loved by her siblings. She was best friends with all of them.

On her down time, Brylee had started her own business. It was called Brylees Beads. She also loved to help her grandparents at Palmer Pack.

Brylee is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a Miamaid in the Tremonton 8th Ward and loved to do baptisms for the dead.

She is survived by her parents, Nick and Libbee Allen; siblings: Cash, Navie, and Coco; Grandparents: Rick and Tamara Allen, Marlene Allen, Keith and Michelle Palmer, Bob and Becky Roche; and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her Uncle Toby Kranek; and cousin Paisley Allen.

A public viewing will be held from 9:00 – 10:30am. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A private funeral service will follow at 11:00am. For those wanting to view the funeral service a live stream can be found by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Bothwell Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the community for all the love and prayers said on our families behalf. We feel so blessed to be surrounded by all of you. Thank you for your support and carrying Brylee and our family through this trying time.

