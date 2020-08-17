Cheri Austin Rindlisbacher

Cherisa (Austin) Rindlisbacher, born on November 27, 1962 to Tamra and Gene Austin, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 in the loving arms of her mother, husband, children, and eldest granddaughter.

She will be missed deeply by many for the kind, caring, fun-loving, spitfire, mama bear that she was. Her family finds comfort in knowing that she will always be watching over them.

She leaves behind her husband Wendal Rindlisbacher, mother Tamra Austin, sister Rebecca Kent, brothers Brent and Richard Austin, children Jessica Vandygriff, Kami Pearson, Tate Cole, and grandchildren Makiah Pierce, Kenidee and Austin Vandygriff, Dawson Cole, Jaevrie Jaleah, and Jentrie Corona – all of whom she loved with everything she had.

She is preceded in death and greeted joyously by her father, Gene Austin, sister Tammy Austin, grandmother Louise Layne, nephews Chase Bosen, Ryan Austin, Easton Castro, and many others who have had the blessing of being cared for by her over the years.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, and support at this time.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Winder Ward Chapel, 4400 North 1600 West, Preston, Idaho. There will be a visitation Thursday from 11:30am – 12:30pm at the church. Masks are welcomed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.