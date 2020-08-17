Delays in Logan Canyon during annual cattle drive

Ranchers moving cattle along Logan Canyon, US-89 (Courtesy: US Forest Service)

LOGAN — Motorists traveling through Logan Canyon, US-89 could see temporary delays between Temple Fork and Tony Grove over the next few days. The slowdowns will take place Monday through Wednesday as ranchers move their cattle to higher pastures.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest spokeswoman Jennifer Parker said cattle permittees will be moving more than 1400 cattle, in groups of 200-300 over the three day period. The cattle-drive starts at Temple Fork Road and continues to the cattle guard below Twin Creeks.

“Twin Creeks is just before you get to the Tony Grove area,” explained Parker. “It is a little short of the Tony Grove turnoff, which is where most folks are familiar with.”

The distance of the cattle drive is about 2.5 miles. It will take place between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.

Parker asked motorists, who might travel through the area, to be aware that there will be cattle along the road. Even though the highway will remain open, the drive will likely cause temporary delays.

“Slow down and don’t push. Just give them space and let them move the cattle at their own speeds.”

The forest service also warned drivers to watch out for stray cattle during evening and night hours, and drive cautiously through the steep curves between Temple Fork and Twin Creeks.

