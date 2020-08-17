August 25, 2001 – August 12, 2020 (age 18)

Haley Nichole Bury, 18, of Wellsville, Utah passed suddenly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from a single car accident.

Born on August 25, 2001 to parents Cindy Beckstead and Phillip Bury in Las Vegas, Nevada, Haley was a light to all she encountered. Haley loved big and hugged big. Her joy was contagious. She felt things deeply, and she wore her heart on her sleeve. She was a friend to all; the best sister and cousin anyone could ask for. She worked hard and was never afraid to get her hands dirty. She wanted to be an actress and ride motorcycles.

Haley was a faithful Latter-day Saint and knew she was a beloved daughter of God. Her faith, and that of her family, gives them the hope and knowledge that they will see her beautiful smile again someday.

Haley graduated from Mountain Crest High School in 2019 and went on to study cosmetology at Bridgerland Technical College. She worked at the Wellsville Maverik to pay for her education and enjoyed working in the kitchen with her co-workers.

Haley loved to learn trade skills and was talented with her hands. She enjoyed mechanics, construction, gardening, welding, cooking, and driving.

As a creative soul, you could often find Haley singing, acting, telling detailed stories, concocting new recipes, and making videos with her friends, siblings, and cousins. Haley’s personality mimicked her mother’s; both women laugh at life and invoke laughter in others. Haley made life a party. Haley loved her friends and family.

She is survived by her parents, Cindy and Amy Beckstead, and Phillip and Trina Bury; her siblings, Megan, Brooke, and Ryan Bury, Samantha Smith, Michaela (Octavious) Dickerson, Cameron Roth, Kennedy Roth, Marcel Deherrera, Austin Bury, and Dallin Bury. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Steve and Gay Sluder, and great-grandmother, Donna Sluder; paternal grandparents, Gary and RoLayne Bury, and O. Curtis and Teri Peterson. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Haley will be sorely missed.

Viewings will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah and Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:30am – 12:30pm at the Wellsville Stake Center, 30 South Center Street, Wellsville, Utah. All are invited to attend. Social distancing and masks will be required.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:00pm for family and close friends, by invitation only. A live broadcast will also be available beginning at 1:00pm for those who cannot attend For a link to watch Haley’s service on Wednesday, send your email address to Sksluder@gmail.com OR text your email address to 435-890-4470. A link will then be emailed to you. An interment will follow at the Wellsville Cemetery. All are invited to attend.

All flowers can be sent to Allen-Hall Mortuary, and condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.