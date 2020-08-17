Jeffrey Krey Fronk, age 63, passed away at his home on August 13, 2020.

He was born to Jack and Donna Fronk on April 28, 1957 in Tremonton, Utah.

Jeff married his sweetheart, Ginger Fronk, in the Logan LDS Temple on December 12, 1980 and they had six beautiful children.

He is a graduate of Bear River High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He received a Bachelor’s Degree of Business from Utah State University.

Jeff was the owner of Golden Spike Equipment Co. and worked there for 39 years.

He enjoyed golfing, skiing, fly fishing, and hunting. He was an Eagle Scout. One of his greatest passions was coaching youth sports. He spent over 20 years coaching different sports teams in football, basketball, baseball, and softball for all 6 of his children.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings, including Stake Executive Secretary, Ward Clerk, and taught Gospel Doctrine. He also served a two-year mission in the Norway Mission.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Ginger Fronk; sons Trevor Krey (Lynn) Fronk, Brady Jack Fronk; daughters Tawni Lee Fronk, Tara Marie (Ben) Jones, Kylee Jo Fronk, Kassi Nicole (Vil) Matangi; 7 grandchildren; mother Donna Fronk; brothers John (Treena) Fronk, Jerry (Cindy) Fronk; and sister Jan Fronk.

He is preceded in death by his father Jack Krey Fronk and his granddaughter Raegan Jones.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00pm at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11:00am at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, with viewing from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to the services. The funeral service will be live streamed and can be watched by clicking here.

Interment will follow at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Rudd Funeral Home, Tremonton 2nd Ward Relief Society, and Intermountain Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.