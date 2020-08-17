December 21, 1970 – August 13, 2020 (age 49)

Mikal Steven Kent, 49, passed away suddenly after fighting the effects of a stroke, pneumonia, and COVID-19 on August 13, 2020, in Logan, Utah.

Born December 21, 1970, in Logan, Utah to Steven and Dorothy Kent.

He graduated from West Side High School in Dayton, Idaho in 1988. He served an LDS mission in Oakland/San Jose California.

After his mission, he worked at DI and Smith’s. It was while he was working as a bagger at Smith’s that he met the love of his life. Mikal married Emily Robinson on October 12, 2000 in the Bountiful Utah LDS Temple.

He continued to work at Smith’s, Wal-Mart, and as a janitor until health issues made it too hard for him to continue working. He became the full-time caregiver for his youngest son who requires constant care.

Survived by his wife, Emily Kent; daughter Patrisha AnneMarie Littell; sons; Daniel Mikal Kent; Terrance Allan Kent; Dameon Joseph Lee Kent; mother Dorothy Kent; brothers Daniel (Tonya) Kent; Zachary (Tammy) Kent; David (Holly) Kent; Jacob (Megan) Kent; Mark (Becky); sisters Shannon (Edward) Garland; Ann (Justin) Yost and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Steven Kent.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00am at the LDS church, 350 South 370 East, Smithfield, Utah. A viewing will be held at 10:00 – 10:45am at the church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.