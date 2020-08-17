Negotiations underway for Smithfield man accused of raping teen girl

Booking photo for Gabriel Hanrion (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The case for a 24-year-old Smithfield man suspected of raping a teenage girl in March is on hold while the suspect undergoes treatment. Gabriel J. Hanrion was arrested in May and booked into the Cache County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hanrion participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

According to Smithfield City police officers, the alleged victim, a 17-year-old girl, reported being raped by Hanrion. The two were reportedly co-workers at a local restaurant.

The girl claimed that early on the morning of March 2, she began texting Hanrion because she couldn’t sleep. She mentioned that the two had been in a friendship for several months. As their conversation continued, the suspect asked her to come over to his home because he wanted someone to cuddle with and she agreed.

The girl told officers that the two began watching a movie when the suspect began kissing her. She went onto say that before she could even comprehend what was occurring, Hanrion was raping her.

The victim stated that she did not say no to the suspect but had always told him no when he had pressured her previously. She also provided screenshots of their message threads around the time of the incident.

Officers contacted the restaurant owner where Hanrion and the victim were employed. They were aware of the incident and had conducted an internal investigation. The owner claimed that the suspect originally denied having an inappropriate relationship with the victim but, after being presented with the evidence against him, gave a confession. He was later terminated.

During Monday’s court hearing, defense attorney Melissa Fulkerson asked for extra time to work out a possible plea deal with prosecutors. She explained that her client was undergoing a treatment evaluation that will assist them in the case.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck postponed the hearing and ordered Hanrion to appear again in court Oct. 26.

Hanrion remains out of jail after posting $5,000 bail. He could face up to five years in prison.

