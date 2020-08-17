March 20, 1935 – August 10, 2020 (age 85)



Perry W. Jones, 85, former Malad resident passed away Monday, August 10, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Perry was born on March 20, 1935, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Perry Lusk Jones and Mary Elizabeth Jones. He was raised and educated in Malad.

Perry attended college in Logan, Utah. Perry loved reading books on History and Genealogy. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in some Ward Bishoprics as a Clerk.

Perry had been living at the Willow Glen Health & Rehab Center in Brigham City, Utah, for the past few years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Lamont, who was stillborn.

Graveside services will be held at the Malad Cemetery on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00am. Friends and family are welcome to join us to celebrate Perry’s life.

