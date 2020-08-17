The trend in dropping COVID-19 positive cases continues Monday

Kathy Thomas of Suppose in Preston, ID shows a mask she made using the coronavirus patterns Wednesday.

LOGAN – There were more relatively low COVID-19 positive case counts Monday from both the Utah Department of Health and the Bear River Health Department.

The state reported 242 new coronavirus cases Monday while there were six new positive tests in the BRHD, five in Box Elder County and one in Cache County. Those reports continue the decline that has seen the rolling seven-day average drop to 354 new positive tests a day.

Also Monday the UDOH reported hospitalizations have dropped. There are 139 COVID patients currently in Utah hospitals, the fewest in two months. Total hospitalizations from the start of the outbreak now total 2,782.

There have been 2,388 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,974 in Cache County and 405 in Box Elder County plus nine in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,388 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,059 are termed recovered.

There are still two COVID patients from the district hospitalized, both from Cache County.

Monday’s new numbers from the Utah Department of Health indicate there were 3,268 people tested since Sunday.

There have been 46,894 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 9.6 percent.

There have been 364 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of one in the last 24 hours.

Among the 46,894 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 38,132 are considered recovered.

As of Monday 601,795 Utahns have been tested for the disease.

In the latest Idaho update there are 27,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 269 COVID deaths in the state with 52 positive tests in Franklin County, 21 positives in Bear Lake County and 16 in Oneida County.