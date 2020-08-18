A COVID-19 death in Bear River Health District, a man from Box Elder County

The new satellite branch of the Bear River Health Department in south Logan in the Riverwoods complex.

BRIGHAM CITY – Included in the Bear River Health Department’s Tuesday report is another COVID-19 death, of a man over 60 years old from Box Elder County. The man is described as one who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

It is the eighth death in the district since the start of the pandemic, five in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

The BRHD reported 14 new positive cases Tuesday, eight in Cache County and six in Box Elder County.

The state reported 263 new coronavirus cases Tuesday during a period of time when 4,721 Utahns were tested.

Also Tuesday the UDOH reported hospitalizations have dropped again. There are 134 COVID patients currently in Utah hospitals, the fewest in two months. Total hospitalizations from the start of the outbreak now total 2,804.

There have been 2,402 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,982 in Cache County and 411 in Box Elder County plus nine in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,402 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,068 are termed recovered.

There are four COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

There have been 47,157 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 8.8 percent.

There have been 369 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of five in the last 24 hours.

Among the 47,157 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 38,555 are considered recovered.

As of Tuesday 606,516 Utahns have been tested for the disease.

In the latest Idaho update there are 27,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 273 COVID deaths in the state with 52 positive tests in Franklin County, 21 positives in Bear Lake County and 16 in Oneida County.