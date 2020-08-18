June 17, 1932 – August 15, 2020 (age 88)

Beverly Joyce Brough Veibell was born in Trenton, Utah on June 17, 1932 to Bessie Winn Brough and Thomas William Brough. She passed away August 15, 2020 at her home in Smithfield.

She was raised and lived on a farm in Trenton. Beverly was a hard worker. She graduated from North Cache High School and soon after married Martin Richard Veibell on June 23, 1950 in Logan, Utah.

Martin and Beverly loved to dance together, which is how they met. Through their union they were blessed with five children. Carol Lynn Veibell, Sharon Apgood (Mark), Diane Zito, LaDawn Weeks (Kim Blauer), Kelly Veibell (Liz). She was also the grandmother of 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.

Beverly enjoyed watching her grandchildren play soccer. She also had a special talent of making flower arrangements. She was employed at Del Monte Corp., Wurlitzer, and Pepperidge Farm where she retired in 1993. Her family and her dear friends were the most important part of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Glade Brough (Laura), her daughter Carol Lynn (passed as an infant), daughter LaDawn Weeks, one grandson, one great-grandson.

A private family viewing will be held and a graveside service will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Cornish, Utah Cemetery at 11:00am.

The family would like to thank special friends and neighbors who have been so kind to Beverly.

