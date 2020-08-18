September 1, 1928 – August 16, 2020 (age 91)

Douglas D. Potts died early Sunday morning, August 16, 2020 at the age of 91 from cancer.

Douglas is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sallie Lou who died in 2010. He is survived by his 4 children: Jimmie, Douglas G., Kennith and James, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his second wife, Rosemarie B. Feller Potts, and her children, Melvin Robert Feller, Brent Lee Feller, Rosemarie Ruth Feller, and Suzette Feller whom considered him to be their father.

From a young age Douglas always worked hard for his family, starting with working to help his mother support his brother and sisters during the Great depression.

He married Sallie Deerman in 1949 at the age of 21, and the family they produced over the next 60 years of marriage was the central focus of his life. He always said that the order of importance to live life by is: God, Family, and Country in that order. After the death of his first wife he was blessed to find love again with his second wife Rose. He often spoke of the happiness he found in the years he spent with Rosemarie B. Feller Potts, and her children, Melvin Robert Feller, Brent Lee Feller, Rosemarie Ruth Feller, Suzette Feller.

Douglas was most at home in the mountains and loved to spend time outside. While he was never an avid hunter he loved to be near nature. He loved to just go for what he called Sunday drives with his wife to see the scenery. He always worked hard, always got up early, and stayed busy with one project or another, he loved to build things. Douglas was an avid reader of the scriptures and loved listening to church and Big Bands music. He was a High Priest in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved being an active church member. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah and there will be a graveside service held at a later date to be announced in Kennedale, Texas.

Please have flowers marked for Douglas Potts Funeral.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.