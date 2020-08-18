June, 1930 – August 16, 2020 (age 90)

Helen Nebeker Lundgreen passed away at Fairfield Village, Layton, Utah at the age of 90 on August 16, 2020 due to complications of a stroke.

Helen was born June, 1930 in Newton, Cache, Utah. The third child of Perry William and Iris Matilda Hanson Nebeker. She lived in Newton until her graduation from North Cache High School in 1948 when she moved to Salt Lake City and lived in the Beehive House with many other girls.

While in Salt Lake she worked as a stenographer for New York Life Insurance Company and also Attorneys Brown, Ronnow and Madsen, where she used her shorthand and typing skills.

Helen met Sherman Lundgreen in Salt Lake City after he returned from his LDS mission to Denmark. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple December 22, 1950 and in 1955 they built their home in Bountiful, Utah where their five children were reared. They purchased a townhome in St. George in 1983 and in 1987, when Sherm retired, they spent the winters there enjoying the sunshine and activities.

Helen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Den mother for all four sons, teaching in the Young Women’s organization, counselor in the Primary, Relief Society teacher, Relief Society President both in the Orchard 1st ward and the Orchard Stake. She worked on the computer doing data entry for the LDS Family Records Extraction program from 1983 until 2010. She also worked on the indexing program.

She loved her family very much, her homes, the outdoors, gardening, hiking, exploring with Sherm, and swimming. She loved learning more about the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the world by taking classes whenever she could at BYU Education Week and Dixie State University in St. George. In 1989-1990 she served a mission with her husband at the St. George Visitors Center and Historical sites.

She is survived by four sons and one daughter- Kent (Debra) Lundgreen, Providence, Utah; Kurt Lundgreen, St. George, Utah; Kim (Mindy) Lundgreen, South Weber, Utah; Bruce (Christine) Lundgreen, Layton, Utah and Karen (Cory) Rushton, Taylorsville, Utah. She has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband W. Sherman Lundgreen and siblings Perry LaMar Nebeker and Beth Lucille Nebeker Larson.

Due to COVID-19 only invited family will attend a viewing and graveside service. Interment, Bountiful City Utah Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Russon Mortuary.