November 8, 1951 – August 16, 2020 (age 68)

Michael Paul Egan, 68, a long-time resident of Cache Valley passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 16, 2020 in Fernley, Nevada.

Michael was born on November 8, 1951 in Midwest City, Oklahoma to Paul C. Egan and Marie H. Egan. Born into a military family, he had many opportunities to move around not only the country but also the world.

Michael met his sweetheart, Kristie Egan of Nibley, Utah, they were sealed for all time and eternity on June 6, 1975.

Michael was proud of his family’s military service and enlisted in the US Army shortly after graduating high school. During his course of service, he served in Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and then retired after 21 years of service in 2003.

During his lifetime, he worked as a mechanic and received his BS from Utah State University. He passed on his mechanical skills to his children and grandchildren.

Mike and Kristie had four children; Cory (Sharee) Egan of Whitehall, Montana; Boyd (Alyson) Egan of Twin Falls, Idaho; Jessica (Brandon) Winters of Logan, Utah and Andrew (Danielle) of Smithfield, Utah. He loved his 10 grandchildren and 1 newest great-grandson.

Michael passed on to his family his love for them, the outdoors, mechanical work, family history, and his country. Some of his fondest memories were bowling with his wife and friends, and during his college years his best grade was billiards.

He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents Paul and Marie Egan of Nibley, sister Pauline, and mother-in-law Luana Anderson.

A viewing will take place Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah from 10:00 – 11:00am with graveside service at Millville Cemetery, 310 East 100 North, Millville, Utah at 11:30am.

