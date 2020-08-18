More eviction hearings in Idaho after US moratorium ends

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several groups say Idaho is experiencing a rise in eviction hearings following the end of a federal eviction moratorium that ended in July.

There are 53 hearings scheduled this week and the Jesse Tree group that helps renters facing eviction says that’s the highest weekly number since May. The Idaho Legal Aid group that offers lawyers to represent people facing eviction is also reporting a rise in eviction cases.

KTVB-TV reports that a federal program to help people affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus gave the Idaho Housing and Finance Association $15 million to distribute to needy renters.