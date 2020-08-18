Trout and Berry Days are on with some precautions

It’s another annual event that many may have wondered if it was going to be held or not, but Trout & Berry Days will happen this weekend in Paradise. On their website, the city says that some events have been omitted this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They have also worked with Bear River Health Department to ensure that events meet their recommendations for safety & social distancing. Events begin with Food trucks and LIVE music on Friday night from 5p.m. to 8p.m. then a Horseshoe Tournament from 630p.m. to 9p.m.

Saturday morning it’s the Paradise Fire Department breakfast from 7 to 10a.m. with pancakes, ham, hash browns, eggs, orange juice and coffee. Food will be served in to-go boxes so as to take food home to eat, or you can find a table. They’ll be trying to keep lines spaced out and minimize person-to-person contact.

From 10a.m. to 1130a.m. it’s the D.U.P Museum outdoor exhibit. The Daughters of Utah Pioneer Museum offers a look at some of Paradise’s history. You can look at photos, and talk with members of the DUP. They will also have on display a beautiful handmade quilt that they’ve donated for a fundraiser. You can purchase tickets for the fundraiser and for a chance to win the quilt visit their website or in person on the day of the event. Proceeds help support and maintain the museum.

At 1030a.m. it’s the Paradise Parade. This year they have extended the Parade route so that household groups can spread out for social distancing. The parade starts and ends near the post office.

The community rodeo will be held at the Paradise Arena(9600 South 100 East) from 12 noon to 3p.m. featuring Mutton Bustin, team roping, barrels, mini-bulls and open bull riding.

A community auction will be held from 330p.m. to 5p.m.

Then the Trout Dinner and Berry Tarts – Saturday evening from 6p.m. to 830p.m. with LIVE music and kid’s games. Dinner will be served in to-go boxes so you can decide if you’d like to eat at home, or at the park. Tables will be spread out throughout the park (which you’re welcome to use), you can bring your own chairs, or a blanket to spread on the lawn.

For more information on all events, visit paradise.utah.gov/events2.