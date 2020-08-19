Another COVID-19 death in BRHD, this time a man from Cache County

Clouds

LOGAN – For the second straight day a COVID-19 death is included in the Bear River Health Department’s report. It is a Cache County man, between 45 and 64 years of age, who had underlying health conditions and was a long-term care facility resident.

It is the ninth death in the district since the start of the pandemic, six in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

The BRHD reported 16 new positive cases Wednesday, 11 in Cache County and three in Box Elder County and two in Rich County.

The state reported 364 new coronavirus cases Wednesday during a period of time when 3,846 Utahns were tested.

Also Wednesday the UDOH reported hospitalizations have remained relatively low. There are 139 COVID patients currently in Utah hospitals. Total hospitalizations from the start of the outbreak now total 2,832.

There have been 2,418 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,993 in Cache County and 414 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,418, total positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,093 are termed recovered.

There are still four COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

There have been 47,521 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 346 a day while the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.9 percent.

There have been 377 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of eight in the last 24 hours.

Among the 47,521 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 38,883 are considered recovered.

As of Wednesday 610,362 Utahns have been tested for the disease.

In the latest Idaho update there are 28,326 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 282 COVID deaths in the state with 53 positive tests in Franklin County, 24 positives in Bear Lake County and 16 in Oneida County.