May 3, 1945 – August 18, 2020 (age 75)

Charlene Mathews passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She left with the same quiet dignity she always exemplified during her life.

Charlene was born on May 3, 1945 to Connie and Edward Knowles, in Logan, Utah. She was the third of four children and loved growing up on their farm, working, playing, and being surrounded by family and friends.

Charlene attended local schools, graduating from South Cache High School, and attended Utah State University. She met Larry Mathews while she was still in high school. They began dating and five years later, they were married in the Logan Temple on November 19, 1965.

Charlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a wonderful example of service and charity. She held many callings including serving as Relief Society President and serving in Primary and Young Women’s presidencies. She loved serving in those capacities and loved the people she served.

Mom was a hard worker and skilled in many areas, with office management being her forte. She worked at Allstate Insurance for many years and enjoyed her time there and the friendships she made.

However, the “jobs” she loved the most were being a wife, mom, and grandma.

Mom would often express how blessed she was to have her family. She was always happy and willing to help her children with whatever they needed and was their best supporter – attending countless sporting events, dance recitals, and dance competitions. Mom truly cherished her children and was very proud of them and their accomplishments.

Mom and dad enjoyed traveling together, and had the opportunity to spend time in Europe, China, Mexico, Alaska, Canada, and Hawaii, to name a few. She would often reminisce about those trips and would express how much she treasured those times with Larry.

As her children grew up, married, and started their own families, Mom took on a new role as Grandma. This was her favorite role. She loved her grandchildren fiercely, and every one of them knew it. She always had a smile, and hug, and a jar of M&M’s ready for their visits. She was always willing to watch the kids and her sleepovers were the best! Being around her grandchildren brought her complete joy.

In her later years, when she learned that her life would take an unexpected direction into Alzheimer’s, mom handled the blow in her usual quiet way, never complaining. Only once in a while would she say, “I don’t really want this.” Then she would move on. The example she showed her family throughout her illness is something we will learn from for years to come.

One thing was constant; even as her mind changed, her love for her family did not. Mom held onto that love with both hands and never lost it. She could name her children and husband up until she was no longer able to speak. She knew her family and she did everything she could to show her love for them, right up to the end. Mom is one of the strongest people we know, and her strength, grace, and love will always be with us.

As we think of mom, there is so much more we could say. We could fill volumes, but it will never show how much she did for us, taught us, helped us, and loved us. She is just an amazing person, wife, mom, grandma, sister, and daughter and words will never be enough.

We love you Mom. We love you Grandma. We miss you.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Larry Mathews and her six children, Trent (JaNell) Mathews, Teresa (Roy) Womack, Melanie (Justin) Jensen, Lesa (Steve) Tueller, Lance Mathews, and Angela (Bryan) Ottley, 20 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one more on the way.

She is also survived by her siblings Karla (Jerry) Rogers, Mondell Knowles, and Faye (Dave) Burton. She was preceded in death by her parents (Connie and Edward Knowles).

The family would like to thank the nurses, CNA’s, and administrators of Providence Assisted Living (Memory Care Unit), where Charlene spent her last 3+ years. They were truly kind and did their jobs well.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Millville First Ward church, 110 South Main Street, Millville, Utah with a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30am. Burial will be at the Millville Cemetery, 310 East 100 North, Millville, Utah. All are welcome at the cemetery services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.