Downtown revitalization and transportation planning on tap this fall for Logan City

LOGAN – Downtown revitalization has been an important goal for Logan Mayor Holly Daines since day one. On KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday, Daines said Logan City had to shift a little bit from the original Center Block proposed project, but she said they are still going full steam ahead on their work for a plaza. She said she has been reviewing potential concepts from architects.

“Our thought is that we’ll take two or three possible ideas of what we could do in the Emporium footprint buildings to the Planning Commission, get their input upfront and then say, ‘OK, do we have agreement on a direction we can take?’

“We are scaling back on the housing and parking terrace, that seemed to be the biggest point of contention,” she explained.

The mayor said they do have some options to do some other really nice housing developments in other places in the city. She said they will be talking about a potential one at the Historic Preservation meeting that will be held September 8th at 12 noon at Logan City Hall.

That meeting is open to the public and is going to be streamed live on the Facebook page.

Also, a Transportation Master Plan and the Main Street corridor are in an early phase of gathering information. These will serve as a guide for all modes of travel.

“Just looking back at the master plan that we’re updating and looking at the list of prioritized projects, and you know, we really knocked off quite a few of those. Not every item that was prioritized in the top 10 got done but quite a few did.

“Sometimes situations change, but unless you have a guiding document, how do you move forward. Some of these plans are 30 years out.”

Logan City will host a virtual transportation plan public meeting on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Logan City’s Facebook page to kick off the comment period.