G. Ann Eichmeier Earl died Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Logan, Utah.

She was born May 22, 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a daughter of Herman George Eichmeier and Amelia Pixton Eichmeier Crockett.

She married Jessy La Mar Earl December 27, 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was raised in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1954. She received her BS degree from Utah State University.

La Mar and Ann settled in Deweyville and raised a family. Ann was a wonderful wife and mother, an amazing listener, who always placed her family’s needs before her own.

Ann taught school at Little Valley School in Promontory, Deweyville School, and Mountain View Elementary in Brigham City, Utah. She loved teaching and taught many grades, but 2nd grade was her favorite.

Ann was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in multiple callings in the Deweyville and Riverview Wards. In her spare time, she could usually be found in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers and vegetable garden.

Surviving is her son, Calvin LaMar (D’Ann Karford) Earl of South Weber, Utah; daughters, Lisa Ann (Jefferson) Saraiva of Paradise, Utah; and Brenda Earl of Chandler, Arizona, grandchildren Angela (Seth) Bateman of Salem, Oregon; Cameron (Shannon) Earl of Kaysville, Utah; Derek, Barry, and Adrianna Saraiva of Paradise, Utah and Nicole (Christopher) Christiansen of Eagle Mountain, Utah; and 7 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Steven (Ruth) Eichmeier of Riverdale, and sister, Dixie (Gary) Gapp of North Fork, Idaho; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and children Katheryn, Terrance, and Darren James Earl.

Funeral services and interment will be held outside at the Deweyville Cemetery at 9:30am Saturday, August 22, 2020. For the safety of everyone, please wear a face mask to the service. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and available for viewing on the Rudd Funeral Home website.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Cache Valley Hospital, and extends a special thank you to Dr. Martin Oates (Cache Valley Hospital), and Dr. Richard Stevens of Providence Family Medicine.

