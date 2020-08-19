Gerald (Jerry) William Hendricks, born on April 24, 1936, to Mary and Fenton Hendricks passed away on August 18, 2020 due heart failure.

His sense of humor, quick smile, and storytelling will be missed by many. He will also be remembered for his willingness to offer a helping hand and as a boisterous sports enthusiast.

He leaves behind the love of his life for 58 years Sharlene Durrant Hendricks, four children; Patricia Wolford, Mary Jo Williams, Jeri Ann Hendricks, Curtis Hendricks, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support at this time.

There will be a viewing held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A private family service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020. Military rites and interment will be in the Richmond, Utah Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.