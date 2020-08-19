Public defender assigned for man accused of raping little girl

Booking photo for Justin Earl Cisneros (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 40-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a little girl six years ago has asked for a court appointed attorney to defend him. Justin E. Cisneros was arrested in Colorado and transferred back to the Cache County Jail after a warrant was issued by a local judge in July.

Cisneros participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of sodomy of a child and one count of rape of a child, all first-degree felonies; along with one count of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Cisneros, who previously said he was going to hire his own attorney, filed an affidavit of indecency in preparation for Tuesday’s hearing. He asked the court for a public defender, claiming he didn’t have money to hire his own council.

Judge Edwin Peterson, who is temporarily filling a vacant seat on the bench, assigned Joseph Saxton to represent Cisneros. He scheduled another hearing for Sept. 15.

According to the affidavit for arrest, the alleged victim claimed Cisneros molested and raped her between 2013 and 2015. The crimes occurred repeatedly by the suspect, who was considered a person of trust.

Cache County sheriff’s investigators report the girl’s father called Cisneros in February, during a recorded phone conversation. The suspect originally denied the allegations but later admitted they might have happened, saying a lot of nights he was “drinking and being stupid.”

Cisneros is being held in jail without bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

