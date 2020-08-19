August 27, 1951 – August 10, 2020 (age 68)

Randall Kim Ward, 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho.

He was born in San Fernando, California on August 27, 1951.

After growing into adulthood, he married Nancy Wilkinson on August 4, 1972 in Salem, Oregon.

Randall and Nancy had four children: April, Joseph, William, and Amy. They raised their family in Oregon and lived there for 48 years. After living in Oregon, they moved to Idaho to be near Randall’s mother and brother.

Randall was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, watching western and action movies, gardening, and landscape care.

Randall is survived by his wife Nancy of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter April Brewster of Albany, California; son Joseph Ward of Tigard, Oregon; son William Ward of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter Amy Eckhardt of Smithfield, Utah as well as 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to recognize and thank 95 year old Aunt Irene Mumford for her attendance at the funeral.

Graveside services were held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wilks Funeral Home.