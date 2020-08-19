Ridgeline sweeps home cross country meet

MILLVILLE – The Ridgeline Riverhawks performed well in their home cross country meet Wednesday in Millville, scoring top marks for the boys and the girls against Region 11 schools Green Canyon and Bear River.

The Ridgeline girls dominated the race with seven of the top 10 finishers, with Madison Patrick crossing the finish line first with a time of 19:23 (and 32-seconds ahead of her younger sister Alexis). In fact, the first six runners across the finish line wore Ridgeline jerseys. Patrick also finished first over the weekend at the Premier Invite cross country meet at Cottonwood Complex.

As a team, the Ridgeline girls finished first with 15 points, followed by Green Canyon (53) and Bear River (76).

For the boys, Spencer Adams continues to add to his personal trophy case as well, crossing the finish line nine seconds ahead of Green Canyon’s Branson Sharp, with a finish of 16:45. Sharp led for much of the race, but Adams closed in the last mile to overtake him. Like Patrick, Adams finished first at the Premier Invite last Saturday. And just like the girls, the Ridgeline boys had seven of the top 10 finishers on Wednesday.

As a team, the Ridgeline boys finished first with 21 points, followed by Green Canyon (48) and Bear River (68).

Top 10 finishers for Girls:

1. Madison Patrick (RL) 19:23

2. Alexis Patrick (RL) 19:55

3. Mackenzie Duncan (RL) 20:50

4. Madelyn Busch (RL) 20:59

5. Sydnee Walton (RL) 21:14

6. Brynlee Brown (RL) 21:27

7. Katie Latvakoski (GC) 21:29

8. Rebecca Curtis (BR) 21:43

9. Anna Oborn (RL) 21:44

10. Kaylee Baker (GC) 21:55

Ridgeline: 15 points

Green Canyon: 53 points

Bear River: 76 points

Top 10 finishers for Boys:

1. Spencer Adams (RL) 16:45

2. Branson Sharp (GC) 16:54

3. Nathan Weston (RL) 17:18

4. Tanner Jensen (RL) 17:20

5. Jackson Monz (GC) 17:34

6. Daxton Broadhead (RL) 17:57

7. Peter Grunig (RL) 18:01

8. Tate Hickman (RL) 18:07

9. Grant Simon (RL) 18:09

10. Gabe Wilson (BR) 18:12

Ridgeline: 21 points

Green Canyon: 48 points

Bear River: 68 points

Race information and photos courtesy of Deanne Thornley.