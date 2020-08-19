Ruben M. Carmona, age 68, died August 17, 2020 in Tremonton, Utah. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 14, 1952 to Jesse and Cruz Carmona.

He married Olga G. Carmona November 22, 1969 in Blackfoot, Idaho. She died January 25, 2011.

Ruben worked most of his life in agriculture. He lived in Blackfoot, Idaho; Tremonton, Utah; and Imokalee, Florida.

He loved to fish. He loved to play poker and visit the casinos. His grandkids and great-grandkids were his pride and joy. He loved spending time with his family. His sidekick Hazel (his dog) never left his side. He loved his family and would always lend a helping hand if you needed one. He was of the Catholic faith.

Ruben is survived by his daughters Carolyn Carmona, Aralia Carmona; sons Ruben Carmona Jr. (Beth), Martin Carmona (Alex); 4 brothers Hieno Casarez (Mary), Adam Gonzales, Ramiro Gonzales, Jesse Carmona (Pam); 3 sisters Janie Garza (David), Connie Esquivel, Susy Guereca, 11 grandkids and 5 great-grandkids; and lets not forget his sidekick Hazel.

He was preceded in death by his wife Olga Carmona; his parents Jesus and Cruz Carmona; and 1 sister Dominga G. Rodriguez.

A viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00am at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. Funeral mass will follow at 11:30am at the Santa Ana Catholic Church, 760 West 600 North, Tremonton, Utah. Interment in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.