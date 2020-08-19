Salduro to rock Random Acts event Saturday

The indie rock band Salduro will celebrate the release of their album "Insta-Gramo-Phone" at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Saturday as part of the Random Acts Community Performance Series. The band members are (from left) David Kinsey, Zachary Peery and Lyndi Perry.

LOGAN – The Random Acts Community Performances series will present the band Salduro at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Salduro is a Utah-based existential indie rock band. With their name borrowed from a ghost town in Tooele County, the young musicians bill themselves as “the band from nowhere.”

The band is comprised of Lyndi Perry on lead vocals and guitar, Zachery Perry on bass and David Kinsey on drums.

Formed in Logan about five years ago, the band members are familiar faces in the local music scene. Lyndi Perry has been a finalist in the annual KSM songwriting competition. Zachery Perry is a former member of The Castanettes, while Kinsey is a veteran of Beta Chicks, Puppy Box and Strictly Naïve. As Salduro, the musicians have performed previously as part of the Canyon Jams Concert Series at the Stokes Nature Center in Logan Canyon.

The Random Acts event at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday will be a release party for the band’s second album, “Insta-Gramo-Phone.”

CacheARTS executive director Wendi Hassan explains that the Random Acts Community Performance Series are low-key events featuring local artists that are intended to lure Cache Valley’s performing arts community back to the Eccles Theatre during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Events in the Random Acts Community Performance Series will be an hour or less with no intermission to reduce the chance of audience members mingling in the theatre’s aisles and lobby.

Seating will be limited to approximately 100 ticket groups within the 1100-seat Ellen Eccles Theatre to ensure social distancing.

A separate entrance that by-passes the theater’s lobby will be available for attendees who feel the need to take special precautions to avoid public groups.

The wearing of face coverings is mandatory at these performances.