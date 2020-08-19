USU president says the school will reduce student fees for the fall

Written by Craig Hislop
August 19, 2020

LOGAN – Utah State University President Noelle Cockett said Tuesday the university will reduce fees this fall by $150 for students at its main campus and by $95 for students at its statewide campuses.

University spokesman Tim Vitale said the discussion about fee reduction has been underway for months.

“The presidents more recently have been meeting to talk specifically about fees in the context of the COVID weight. We worked closely with Ruth Watkins at the University of Utah, recognizing that we are the state’s two research institutions and our costs are different than costs of some of the other institutions, so that’s really what that meant.”

Vitale said, if expected new federal support is approved, there might be another reduction.

“Our fingers are crossed. We’re hoping that happens, we expect it will happen and if it does our president has made a commitment that we will use those funds to reduce the fees even more.”

Fees support long-term investments into university infrastructure costs as well as services.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.