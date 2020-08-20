Cache County Clerk announces retirement after 31 years

LOGAN — Late Thursday afternoon, news broke through Cache County GOP chair Chris Booth that Cache County Clerk and Auditor Jill Zollinger is going to retire as of August 31, 2020.

“Now the time is right for me and my family that I retire from my position as County Clerk/Auditor,” Zollinger stated in her letter to Booth.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Booth said though there wouldn’t be time to get a replacement on the ballot in November, the Cache Republican Party will meet in the coming weeks to discuss filing period dates and the process to nominate a replacement for Zollinger. Zollinger has worked in the county clerk‘s office for the last 31 years.

“The way it works with the party bylaws. We had to go through something like this a couple of years ago when Curt Webb retired early to go on an LDS mission. We had to have a special election when Casey Snider was put in to finish those last two months or Curt Webbs term. Because this is a mid-term…she’s in the middle of her term basically, her current term ends December 31st, 2024. So the way it works is it falls back to the party,” according to Booth.

Zollinger added in the letter, “It is hard to leave an office where I have been so fortunate to work with such great people. I appreciate the support of the citizens, and want to thank them and my staff.”