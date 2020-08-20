Martha Emma Milner Munson

November 30, 1935 – August 19, 2020 (age 85)

Our loving mother, grandma, great-grandma and great-great grandma was reunited with the love of her life.

She was born November 30, 1935 in Price, Utah to Ernest and Mary Milner.

She married Glenn V. Munson on June 11, 1956.

She was the mother of Debra Nieffenegger (Carl), James Munson (Doreen), Barbara Goodsell (Myron). She was the grandma to numerous grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at 10:00 – 10:45am Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Hyrum City Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah with Graveside Services beginning at 11:00am.

