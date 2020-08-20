Parry looks to represent the District where he’s spent his whole life

DarrenForUtah.com

The Democratic candidate to fill the seat that District 1 representative Rob Bishop is vacating, Darren Parry said on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday that it’s definitely a strange time to campaign and raise funds. Like many of us, he’s had to learn video conferencing to get that accomplished.

“I always thought if I could get in front of people and talk…that’s always been a strength of mine. So it’s kind of worried me, plus my full-time job is to raise money anyway.

“I’m a fundraiser for the Northwestern Shoshone bands so we can build an interpretive center at the Bear River Massacre site. It’s kind of weird in one respect, I’m still raising money for that, and on the other respect, I’m asking people to help donate to my campaign,” he said.

Parry said that he knows the area encompassed by District 1 well.

“I grew up in Syracuse in Davis County, lived almost my whole married life in Weber County, now I live in Providence here in the beautiful Cache Valley. So, I’m a lifer as far as the First District goes. Our tribal office is in Brigham City…and I travel out and see the Ute band out in the Uintah Basin once a month. I’ve got the district covered; I know it, I love it, I understand the issues that are really specific to the First District.”

He said he’s excited because he feels he’s the perfect candidate for what is needed in Washington, D.C. You can get more information on his campaign at DarrenForUtah.com.