Sandra Balls was born November 19, 1949 in Logan, Utah and died August 19, 2020 in Preston, Idaho.

She lived her early years in Logan, Utah and then her family moved to Preston, Idaho.

She graduated from Preston High School in 1968. After high school she attended Utah State University. She then moved to Roy, Utah and was employed with the phone company.

She was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held various callings such as ward missionary, primary teacher young women’s leader and temple worker.

She was preceded in death by her parents Marlin James Balls and Lola L. Benson Balls. She is survived by her sister Paulette Lola Barnes (Paul) of Morgan, Utah, a brother Jeffrey James Balls (Ruby) of Pingree, Idaho and Ora John Balls (Colleen) of Preston, Idaho.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 10:45am. Interment will be in the Preston City Cemetery.

