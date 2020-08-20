Stephen (Steve) John Kleinschuster III

June 3, 1939 – August 17, 2020 (age 81)

Stephen John Kleinschuster III (Steve) completed his journey on earth and passed peacefully on August 17, 2020.

Steve courageously battled Parkinson’s Disease for many years and continuously fought the good fight with this ailment without complaint. Steve will always be remembered for his fun, caring and intellectual personality and he will be greatly missed by many family and friends.

Steve was born in Bath, Pennsylvania, June 3, 1939, to Elizabeth Morrow and Stephen John Kleinschuster, Jr. He grew up with one older sister, Roberta Mae Seifert. Steve married Karen Kreutzer in Colorado, and they were blessed with two children, Stephan John and Luke Konrad. He later married Dorcus Maughan in Wellsville, Utah, and they enjoyed 20 wonderful years together. This union brought three stepchildren into Steve’s life, Brandi Wolf, Colter England and Brittanny Sage Wasson.

Steve received a bachelor’s degree in Biological Science and a master’s degree in Botany and Plant Pathology. He also received a PhD in Cellular Biology and completed a year in Post-Doctoral studies. He enjoyed a fulfilling career as a Dept. Head and Dean and Director, and as an Executive Dean and Executive Director, at various universities. Steve received many awards and accolades, including a US Congressional salute, for his work. He authored and co-authored over 50 scientific papers. He especially enjoyed his teaching and research at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and in living in Cache Valley, and moved back to and lived there after his retirement.

Steve loved to fish in any area he was living near and to be involved in the outdoors. He also loved to go on tour in his car, short or long distances, crossing the U.S. many times. He loved to work with wood and turned many beautiful wooden vases and bowls. Steve enjoyed many family dogs and cats in his life and was an advocate for and supported animal rescue in Cache Valley, Utah.

Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and is survived by his wife Dorcus; children, Stephan Kleinschuster (Soli) and Sophie (granddaughter), Luke Kleinschuster (Carol); stepchildren Colter Wasson and Colter James (grandson), Brittanny Sage Wasson, Brandi Wolf (Matt), and Lexi Lee (granddaughter); brothers and sister in-laws, John Seifert (Roberta), Valerie Maughan (Greg), Colby Maughan, Debra Cudney, Kathy Maughan (Randy), Patty Maughan (Nolan), Tracy Maughan (Jeanna), and Thomas Maughan (Kim). Many nieces and nephews will also miss Steve’s presence.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, sister Roberta, and brother-in-laws Greg Maughan, Randall Maughan, Kelly Maughan and Nolan Maughan and parents-in-law Seth and Margaret Maughan.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Stones and CNS Hospice and nurses for their loving care the past several months, especially Julie Ward, who helped Steve with the transition from this life in the best possible way.

A celebration of life will be held for Steve with family. If you would like to donate in lieu of flowers in Steve’s honor, please consider St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 725 South 250 East, Hyde Park, UT 84318, and/or Four Paws Rescue, PO Box 422, Millville, UT 84326.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Cremation.