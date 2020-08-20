Students return to school for the first time in 5 months

Medical experts believe that it is safe for American children to return to classrooms this fall because international studies indicate that children are less vulnerable to COVID-19 and less likely to spread the disease than adults.

NORTH LOGAN – Students throughout both the Logan and Cache County school districts have been boarding buses, walking the halls and wearing back packs for the first time in over five months. The coronavirus pandemic caused schools to pivot to online learning for the final two-and-a-half months of the previous school year. Some students are opting to continue online learning for this new school year, but the majority have been welcomed back to schools over the last few days.

Cache County School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Norton sent a statement to parents of all students in his district Wednesday afternoon, on the eve of first classes in Cache County.

“For those parents whose children are returning to our school buildings,” Norton stated, “the normal excitement of new school clothes and the anticipation of seeing classmates and meeting new teachers is coupled with the uncertainty of wearing a face mask, the anxiety of staying healthy, and new protocols for school activities.”

Norton assured parents that mask wearing, social distancing, enhanced hygiene and other measures the district would be taking are all new territory for educators, but the district is committed to keeping students and faculty safe while making it a positive experience for all involved.

“We anticipate that we will have cases of COVID-19 in our schools, but we will do our best to reduce the spread and transmission of the virus through good hygiene practices, wearing face masks, and isolating and quarantining staff and students where necessary.”

To help prevent the spread of the virus, the district is asking parents to follow a simple, daily checklist. It includes an emphasis on proper hygiene, checking for symptoms, having a personal water bottle, having a properly-fitting mask, quarantine or isolate as directed by school and health department officials, and to communicate any concerns.

With students returning to school, motorists should be on the lookout when approaching crosswalks and school zones.

Norton also provided encouragement for those students who have opted to continue their learning at home.

“Although our online teachers are highly-qualified, some of them are new to this experience as well,” he added.

He encouraged parents to stay involved with their child’s learning and to communicate regularly with teachers or online support staff if any concerns arise over the course of the school year.