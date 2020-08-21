April 25, 1958 ~ August 14, 2020 (age 62)

Alaina Jo Bruderer Funk passed away peacefully in her home near American Falls, Idaho on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 62.

Alaina was born April 25, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Ivan and Ellen May (Keller) Bruderer. She attended schools in Wyoming and Pocatello before moving to American Falls, where she graduated from American Falls High School in 1976. She was accomplished in drama, speech and debate competitions and also attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.

Alaina married Bill Funk in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple December 18, 1976 and applied her many talents to raising a family on the farm. She enjoyed arts including acting, singing, painting, sewing, and listening to many many piano lessons. She loved horses, birthday cakes, Christmas, family reunions, water fights, purple pansies and lavender lilacs. Alaina shared her vivid testimony of Jesus Christ with words and deeds and served in many capacities in the American Falls 1st Ward for nearly 44 years.

Alaina is survived by her husband Bill, their six children: Wes (Myndi) Funk in Alpine, Utah; Landon (Tori) Funk in Pocatello, Idaho; Layton Funk in Bountiful, Utah; Kendell (Marina) Funk in Murray, Utah; NaeDene (Ajay) Salvesen in Logan, Utah, and Emilee (Josh) in Draper, Utah. She has eight grandchildren. Also survived by her mother Ellen May Bruderer and siblings RaNae (Wayne) Georgeson, Ron (Joan) Bruderer, Ken (Linda) Bruderer, Sharon (Lynn) Anderson, and Brad (Suzzette) Bruderer.

She is preceded in death by her father Ivan Bruderer, grandparents Conrad and Anna Bruderer, and Irvin and Birdie Keller.

The family would like to thank the many loving friends who have shared happy memories, as well as the health care professionals who have provided compassionate service.

A viewing is planned for Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the LDS Stake Center at 111 Church Place, American Falls, Idaho. Face coverings are requested.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be a private family funeral on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00am. The service will be live streamed by clicking here. Interment will immediately follow in the Neeley Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Davis-Rose Mortuary.