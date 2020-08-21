COVID-19 cases growing but 7-day average is still under 400 daily

LOGAN – With the Utah Department of Health’s Friday report of 463 new coronavirus cases in Utah, on top of the 461 on Thursday, the seven-day average took a bit of a hit.

Still, the new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 351 a day which, if maintained all the way to Sept. 1, will satisfy Gov. Herbert’s most recent standard.

Also Friday the UDOH noted again hospitalizations have remained relatively low. There are 129 COVID patients currently in Utah hospitals. Total hospitalizations from the start of the outbreak now total 2,870.

The BRHD reported 17 new positive cases Friday, 12 in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,450 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2017 in Cache County and 422 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,450 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,120 are described as recovered.

There are six COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

Bear River Health Department Director Lloyd Berentzen in his most recent weekly update emphasized a steady decline in the district’s seven-day positivity rate and the progress made in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Until a vaccine is here,” said Berentzen, “we will continue our efforts of keeping our numbers low. We recognize that school openings are upon us and we will assist Utah State University, our local school districts, our charter schools and our private schools in giving them the assistance they may need.”

There have been 48,445 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.9 percent.

There have been 383 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of two in the last 24 hours.

Among the 48,445 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 39,867 are considered recovered.

As of Friday 619,397 Utahns have been tested for the disease since the outbreak.

The latest Idaho update shows 29,120 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 298 COVID deaths in the state with 54 positive tests in Franklin County, 25 positives in Bear Lake County and 18 in Oneida County.