Experts say neighboring wildfires creating unhealthy air

Sun rising over Saddleback Mountain Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020 (Will Feelright)

LOGAN — Smoke from neighboring wildfires have produced unhealthy air throughout Cache Valley. The “red” air quality level is expected to continue through the weekend.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality reports the harmful air condition is from high levels of particle pollution, known as PM 2.5. Those levels are normally between 0 – 12 during the summer. By Friday afternoon though, they had spiked to above 90 for the county. Neighboring counties also reported similar elevated levels.

The DEQ said persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity. The “red” condition can cause lung irritation, coughing, or shortness of breath. Those with asthma symptoms could also see worsening or increased attacks.

According to the National Weather Service, smoke from California and Nevada wildfires are being blown into the area, pushed by easterly winds. The hazy skies are forecast to continue at least through Sunday.

Latest forecast simulation of smoke through this evening, not expecting much improvement over northern and western Utah. #utwx pic.twitter.com/SmmTzcqcm8 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 21, 2020

There are also two fires currently burning in Box Elder County. The Sundown and Goldman fires have burned more than 460 acres.

Those with preexisting health conditions like asthma are advised to stay indoors. Anyone needing to be outside for extended periods of time are advised to wear N95 masks, which can serve a dual purpose, protection against poor air quality and COVID-19.

