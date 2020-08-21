Gubernatorial candidate endorses Democrat Joe Biden

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Peterson of Salt Lake City predictably endorsed former vice president Joe Biden in a pre-recorded video released Friday.

“Today, I’m proud to call myself a Democrat and I’m proud to support Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election,” Peterson said in a pre-recorded message released Friday morning.

Biden was officially anointed Thursday as the Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in the November general election during his party’s 2020 national convention, which was held mostly via video conferencing technology. The former vice president had been his party’s presumptive nominee for months, after besting Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, in earlier state primaries.

Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, as his running mate. That selection is considered a historic milestone, marking the first time that a woman of color has been nominated by a major political party as a vice presidential candidate.

“Vice President Biden has served our nation for decades with fortitude, humility and resolve,” Peterson noted. “It’s time we elect a president who will stand with every American at every turn in our road to recovery.”

By contrast, Peterson said, President Donald Trump “has not earned re-election and is an unacceptable role model for the children of Utah.”

The Peterson campaign has praised Biden for building a reputation based on bipartisan legislation and fighting to preserve America’s moral character throughout his 40-year political career.

“We need Joe Biden now more than ever,” Peterson emphasized. “(He is) a leader with strong morals who can lift us out of this recession, just as he did in 2009.”

As vice president during the administration of former President Barak Obama, Biden oversaw infrastructure spending in 2009 to counteract the recession spawned by the collapse of the housing market. Biden also negotiated with congressional Republicans to help the Obama administration pass the Tax Relief Act of 2010, the Budget Control Act of 2011 and the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are a powerful team that will help unite America and lead us into a bright future,” according to Karina Brown of Nibley, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

“Joe Biden’s commitment to his family and country is plain to see after decades of dedicated public service, “ she added. “I’m excited to see Kamala Harris on the ticket with (former) vice president Biden. Her leadership and intelligence is a light for so many folks in our country.”

Peterson and Brown will face-off against Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and state Sen. Deidre Henderson in the November general election.