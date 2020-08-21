Pandemic not stopping the 95th year of the Box Elder Golden Spike PRCA Rodeo

TREMONTON – Even with the COVID-19 pandemic Box Elder County’s Golden Spike PRCA Rodeo is going to see its 95th year of bronc busting, bull riding, calf roping and cowboy flying at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds from Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 26-29.

Put on your boots, blue jeans, cowboy hat and mask for this year’s man-vs-beast Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association sanctioned competition.

Masks are required for anyone coming to see this year’s rodeo to help keep the pandemic at bay.

“We have more competitors than we have ever had because of all the rodeos that were canceled this year,” said Brent Rose, the rodeo committee chairman. “For the Bronc Riding Classic, we have 18 of the top 20 bronc riders in the country coming to our rodeo.”

He said it could be as good as the National Finals Rodeo with the talent coming to this year’s PRCA sanctioned event.

“We have more entries than we have ever had so we had to open up Tuesday as slack,” he said. “It will be starting at 8 a.m. and last all day. There is no cost to watch the slack.”

Part of this year’s slack will be the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association’s Wilderness Circuit Break Away Roping.

There will also be the pre-rodeo entertainment nightly. Local teenage boys will be getting a chance to show their stuff as they ride a bull in front of family and friends. Mutton Bustin’ will be part of the nightly rodeo. And the popular Stick Horse Race and Calf Chase is also on tap for this year’s rodeo.

“We want to make sure people know that all tickets are reserved this year and have to be purchased in advance due to COVID,” Rose said. “We have a 6,000 maximum seating capacity per night.”

Wayne Brooks, 2019 PRCA Announcer of the Year, will be the voice of this year’s rodeo; Randy Munns of Garland will be the barrel man; and, Walton Scoreboards will have one of their giant electronic video boards to bring the action close to the audience. This year’s specialty acts will be the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls from Washington State and Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo from Oklahoma.

“Masks are required to get through the gate,” he said. “The usual snack bars, food trucks and other food establishments will be there.”

Thursday night is Family Night and there is a limited number of family tickets. Friday Night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness and Saturday night is Patriot Night where fans are encouraged to wear red, white and blue colors to honor patriots. The pre-rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 8 p.m. every night.

“This year we will be honoring first responders as patriots,” Rose said. “We have a special program prepared to honor them.”

Tickets for the Box Elder Golden Spike Rodeo can be purchased at Box Elder County Clerk’s office in Brigham City, the Fair Office and online at goldenspikerodeo.jubileetix.com.