Power outage hits central Logan

LOGAN — Some residents and businesses in the center of town lost electricity early Friday morning. The power outage occurred around 5:50 a.m. and lasted about an hour.

The outage was reported between 400 N. and 100 S. It impacted traffic lights along Main St.

An employee with Logan City Light and Power said they were immediately notified of the outage. A crew was dispatched to the area to investigate and restore electricity.

Several residents reported seeing bright flashes of lights just before the power went out.

Logan City Dispatch operators received several calls of the flashes near 100 S. Main.

The light and power employee said crews were able to determine a truck had touched a line, sparking the outage.

Power was fully restored by 7 a.m.

will@cvradio.com